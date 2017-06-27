Rwanda: APR Handball Coach Hails Team After Triumphant Season

APR handball club head coach Anaclet Bagirishya has heaped praise on his players after ending the club's long league title drought on Sunday. This followed their defeat of archrivals Police in the final league match to win the title for the second time in their history.

The military side beat Police 37-28 at Kimisagara ground to finish on top of the league table with 53 points to claim their first league title since 2009. The win completed a treble for APR club this season after winning Rwanda Cup and Heroes' Day earlier in the season.

"We are only full of excitement and this season has been unique to the club. The title win after such a long period, came at the time when we were celebrating 10 years since the club was established. It is really remarkable," said Bagirishya

APR were formed in 2007 and won their first league title in 2009; however since then they had failed to end Police's dominance that had won the past three consecutive league titles.

"The officials put much efforts to strengthen the team before the start of the season and we aimed to win the title this season, I am very thankful to my players who showed sheer determination all season," he added

With this triumph, APR will represent Rwanda at next year's Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) champions league.