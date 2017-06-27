Tanzania: Controversy Rages Over Naming of City Street After Kenyan Footballer

Photo: Daily News

Tottenham Hotspurs Kenyan midfielder Victor Mugubi Wanyama.

Dar es Salaam — Councillors in the Ubungo Municipality are next week expected to give their stand on the decision to name the erstwhile Ubungo National Housing Corporation (NHC) Street after the Kenya national team (Harambee Stars) captain and the English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Recently, Ubungo Municipality changed the NHC Street to V. Wanyama in a move to honour the Kenyan international player who accepted an invitation to attend a Ndondo Cup football tournament at the Kinesi grounds.

Wanyama who was in the country for vacation, was invited by the Ubungo Football Association (UFA) and Ndondo Cup organisers to be the guest of honor in the match featuring Kauzu FC and Faru Jeuri FC on Saturday. Faru won 1-0.

Although his presence at Ndondo function was not part of his schedule while in Tanzania, Wanyama accepted the invitation in a bid to stimulate the development of the game in the country. His atendance impressed the Ubungo Municipal Council official and decided to name the street after him.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob said the Ubungo Councillors' meeting will start next week and one of the agenda would be to discuss the street name.

Mr Jacob said they have been disappointed with the decision taken by the so-called higher authorities to nullify the decision and remove the V. Wanyama street name signpost that identifies a street that is less than 250 meters long.

He said the matter has simply been politicised and did not consider the development of football and infrastructure itself.

"We followed all rules and regulations to name the street after Victor Wanyama... I know what is going on; the decision to stop remove the signpost didn't consider the development of the area as Wanyama promised to improve infrastructure...the task was to be done soon after his return to England," he said, adding:

"This would reduce the municipal's burden; Wanyama is a celebrity in East and Central Africa...he is an icon and Ubungo was the first to honour him in a big way in Tanzania, but our mission was not accomplished," the mayor said.

Mr Jacob vowed to ensure the signpost to honour a fellow East afican who was ready to work with Ubungo and develop football was restored.

to we promise to fight for that and get the positive results," insisted Boniface.

Wanyama enjoyed a highly successful first season with Tottenham after making an £11 million move from Southampton last summer.