Kenya: How Kenyans Reacted to News of Tanzania Naming Street After Victor Wanyama

Kenyans on social media reacted with excitement and pride, upon receiving news that Tanzanians have honoured Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama on the eve of his birthday by naming a street after him.

A section of other neitezens, however, lashed out at the Kenyan government for failing to accord the same honour to the English based star player.

Wanyama, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday, has in the past few years been transformed into the most attractive sporting brand in East Africa.

He currently plies his trade for top English club Tottenham Hotspur, a team he led to second place in the English Premier League during the 2016/2017 league season.

Some Tanzanian fans, however, felt slighted by the latest development. They instead ask their government to consider prioritizing their own stars such as Belgium based football star Mbwana Samatta.