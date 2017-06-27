Tanzania: Sweet Potato Growers Hope to Boost Output

Arusha. Instead of relying on planting the cut pieces from the traditional matured plants or diseased seeds, sweet potato growers now have a solution to their low yield woes.

Tissue culture technology can produce millions of clean seeds from high yielding varieties.

These emerged during field day demonstrations for the farmers conducted here by an agribusiness innovation group geared to transform potato productivity in Tanzania.

The day-long demonstrations were undertaken under a programme called Scaling Seed Technology partnership which aimed to upscale productivity of potato, one of the staple foods in the country.

"The technology behind this is the use of tissue culture technology to produce millions of clean seeds from high yield varieties," said Wilfred Mushobozi, the CEO of Crop Bioscience Solutions of Arusha.

He told scores of potato farmers drawn from various districts of Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions that the technology was appropriate for increased yields of sweet potatoes. "This is how science and innovations can transform potato value chain in Tanzania," Mr Musobozi said during the field day demonstrations at Ngaramtoni.

He added that when combined with recommended fertilisers and agronomic skills, tissue culture technology yields ten times higher than the normal average farmers are getting from diseased potato seeds.

According to him, currently potato yields in Tanzania range between five to seven metric tonnes per hectare, far below what his centre has attained; 35 to 40 tonnes per ha.

"Tanzania farmers need to embrace modern available technologies like high yield seeds, mechanisation and post-harvest handling to produce enough food for their own and make a profit," Mr Mushobozi said.

He added that as the nation gears towards industrialisation, potato crop remains "the most promising" for the processing factories.

It was also a popular food in the urban areas, resulting to significant source of jobs and incomes.

He announced that in the coming months Crop Bioscience Solutions, a company he founded in 2011,will engage other stakeholders in potato value chain to transfer the technology and support farmers to move agribusiness rather than subsistence agriculture.

The Scaling Seed Technology programme is a partnership between the Arusha entity and Alliance for Green Revolution (Agra), a pan-African organisation based in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, the Agra country coordinator for the programme, Mr Ipyana Mwakasaka, said underscored the need to access the farmers with improved sweet potato seeds.

He added that Agra would continue to support efforts spearheaded by the private sector and other agricultural organisations to upscale potato cultivation in the northern regions.