column

The path to democratisation for Tanzania and much of the Third World is still unclear.

Going by the #democracydebate organised by the French Embassy at Alliance Française over a fortnight ago in Dar es Salaam, we are not yet out of the woods.

Consider opinions of discussant Eddah Sanga, executive director of Tanzania Media Women's Association, who argued that democracy would work when women are treated as human beings.

The longtime journalist cautioned that the path to true democratisation would be long and treacherous if Tanzanian women are seen as second-class citizens with little or no economic rights.

She insisted that in democracy a level of development and awareness was needed, which Tanzania had yet to achieve.

However, French academic Richard Balme disagreed.

Prof Balme said no Western country achieved such ideal conditions of economic development before they embarked on the path to liberal democracy.

He said it was not true to say so because in most of Europe, women did not have the right to vote until the late 196Os just as it was in the US.

He said it was true that Africa and much of the Third World should not be expected to democratise at the same pace as the Western world as democracy was not one-size-fits-all.

In his presentation, Rodrick Henry said Tanzania democracy was still at its infancy as it seems to start and end with election circles.

Henry, a PhD student at the University of Dar es Salaam, said Tanzania was on the cusp of democratic dividends unlike DRC, Uganda or Kenya.

DRC continues to experience civil wars. Rival groups take up arms, fight government troops, attack civilians and wreck havoc on installations. Armed groups battling for power have similarly caused unrest in Uganda.

The 2007-08 crisis remains a blot on Kenya. That happened after results on the General Election held on December 27, 2017 were released.

Tempers flared, people took to the streets, fighting broke out, over a thousand lives were lost and properties destroyed during the post-election violence.

Bands of criminals took advantage of public protests by election losers to cause mayhem that started as looting and ended with killings between rival sides.

At a church in Kiambaa Village near Eldoret, 50 women and children, some as young as a month old, were locked them in and burnt alive on New Year's Day.

By Roderick's own admission, there is a worrying situation in Coast Region in Tanzania.

He said when results of the last General Election were announced Chadema presidential candidate Edward Lowassa urged his supporters to remain calm as they wanted to take to the streets.

Of course demonstrations are among democratic dividends. The people have a right to picket and protest, as a sign, of expressing themselves, freely is a democratic country.

As Ludovick Mwijage says of Tanzania and by extension Africa, in his book titled The Dark Side of Nyerere's Legacy, saying democracy is foreign are we are implying that dictatorship is African!

Africa is part of the global world and must change. That change is in leadership. Our leaders must accept responsibility to change Africa not based on empty rhetoric and ideologies but on innovative homegrown or borrowed ideas that will change the continent. A great leader must create leaders not mindless followers.