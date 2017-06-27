Kenya: Boniface Mwangi, Betty Kyallo, Victor Wanyama Scoop Social Media Awards

Photo: allafrica.com

Victor Wanyama,Boniface Mwangi and Betty Kyallo.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, media personality Betty Kyallo, football star Victor Wanyama are among the winners of the 2017 Social Media Awards (SOMA).

Mwangi, who is also an aspirant for the Starehe parliamentary seat won the Alumni Award while KTN news anchor Kyallo scooped the Media Personality Award.

Wanyama, who skippers the national team Harambee Stars and also turns out for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, was voted the Sports Personality Award winner.

Other notable winners at the 2017 OLX SoMA Awards included comedians Eric Omondi (Entertainment Personality Award) and Propesa (Facebook Personality Award) as well as Classic 105 FM breakfast show co-hosts Maina Kageni and Mwalimu Kingangi (Radio Show Award).

The Soma Awards recognises outstanding individuals and companies on Social Media in Kenya.

The winners were feted on Friday night at a glamorous occasion held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi.

Social media enthusiasts voted for their preferred individuals and organizations that have used the digital space to positively impact the society.

This year's list cut across the political, social and economic spheres, and it featured some of the best known corporate brands, media personalities and public figures in government, politics and sports circles.

This was the 5th edition of the annual awards.

Here is a full list of winners:

Corporate Executive Personality Award

Maggie Ireri – Winner

Capt. Ronald Karauri

Dorothy Ooko

Joe otin

Mohammed Hersi

Media Personality Award

Betty Kyallo – Winner

Adelle Onyango

Amina Abdi

Carol Radull

Jeff Koinange

Sports Personality Award

Victor Wanyama – Winner

Biko Adema

David Rudisha

Eliud Kipchoge

Jane Wacu

Fashion Personality Award

Joy kendi – Winner

Diana Opoti

Lucia Musau

Kenyanstylista

Silvia Njoki

Entertainment Personality Award

Eric Omondi – Winner

Akothee

Anto Neosoul

Jalango

Nick Mutuma

Entrepreneur Award

Michelle Nkatha Ntalami – Winner

Erick Kinoti

Roy Wachira

Sam Gichuru

Wandia Gichuru

Humanitarian Award

Ndungu Nyoro – Winner

Dr. Josephine kulea

Philip Ogola

Raphael Obonyo

Wanja kabuki

Financial Services Award

Equity bank Kenya – Winner

Britam

CiC Insurance

Co-Op Bank Kenya

KCB Group

Retail Award

Jumia Kenya – Winner

Carrefour Kenya

Naivas Supermarket

Nakumatt

Tuskys Supermarkets

Consumer Product Award

Dairyland Products – Winner

Coca Cola

Durex

Marini Naturals

Nestle

Technology Award

Samsung Mobile – Winner

Airtel Kenya

Infinix Mobile

Orange Kenya

TECNO Mobile

Tourism Award

Bonfire Adventures – Winner

Expedition Maasai Safaris

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

Ol Pejeta Conservancy

Serena Hotels

Manufacturing Award

Unga wa dola – Winner

Basco Paints

Bidco Africa Ltd

Mabati Rolling Mills

Menengai Oil Refineries

Learning Institution Award

University of Nairobi – Winner

ADMI Africa

Kenyatta university

Mount Kenya University

Zetech university

State Corporation Award

Huduma Kenya – Winner

Department of Immigration services

HELB Kenya

Kenya Airports Authority

Kenya Revenue Authority

TV Show Award

The Trend – Winner

10 Over 10

CrossOver101

JKL Show

Kubamba Show

Radio Show Award

Classic 105 FM: #MainaandKing'ang'i – Winner

Capital FM: Hits not homework

Ghetto Radio -Goteana

Homeboyz: Class124

Radio Jambo: Mbusii na lion teketeke

Facebook Personality Award

Propesa – Winner

Henry De sagu

Jaymo ule msee

Rib Krakaz

Wahome Thuku

Twitter Personality Award

Atanasi – Winner

Brian Mbunde

Boniface Gitau: @IGitz

Masaku

Gatwiri: @RookieKe

New Blogger Award

www.kenyanmusik.co.ke – Winner

www.byruffie.com

www.eldoretleo.com

www.kaaris-kitchen.com

www.waridibookblog.com

Instagram Personality Award

Joe W Muchiri – Winner

Helena Talaso

Kaluhi's Kitchen

Rashousmane

Seth Gor

YouTube Channel Award

Farhana Oberson – Winner

Caroline Mutoko

Cheka Tu TV

Matwana Matatu Culture

Shaq the yungin

Alumni Award

Boniface Mwangi