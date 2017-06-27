Kenya: Boniface Mwangi, Betty Kyallo, Victor Wanyama Scoop Social Media Awards

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, media personality Betty Kyallo, football star Victor Wanyama are among the winners of the 2017 Social Media Awards (SOMA).
Mwangi, who is also an aspirant for the Starehe parliamentary seat won the Alumni Award while KTN news anchor Kyallo scooped the Media Personality Award.
Wanyama, who skippers the national team Harambee Stars and also turns out for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, was voted the Sports Personality Award winner.
Other notable winners at the 2017 OLX SoMA Awards included comedians Eric Omondi (Entertainment Personality Award) and Propesa (Facebook Personality Award) as well as Classic 105 FM breakfast show co-hosts Maina Kageni and Mwalimu Kingangi (Radio Show Award).
The Soma Awards recognises outstanding individuals and companies on Social Media in Kenya.
The winners were feted on Friday night at a glamorous occasion held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi.
Social media enthusiasts voted for their preferred individuals and organizations that have used the digital space to positively impact the society.
This year's list cut across the political, social and economic spheres, and it featured some of the best known corporate brands, media personalities and public figures in government, politics and sports circles.
This was the 5th edition of the annual awards.
Here is a full list of winners:
Corporate Executive Personality Award
Maggie Ireri – Winner
Capt. Ronald Karauri
Dorothy Ooko
Joe otin
Mohammed Hersi
Media Personality Award
Betty Kyallo – Winner
Adelle Onyango
Amina Abdi
Carol Radull
Jeff Koinange
Sports Personality Award
Victor Wanyama – Winner
Biko Adema
David Rudisha
Eliud Kipchoge
Jane Wacu
Fashion Personality Award
Joy kendi – Winner
Diana Opoti
Lucia Musau
Kenyanstylista
Silvia Njoki
Entertainment Personality Award
Eric Omondi – Winner
Akothee
Anto Neosoul
Jalango
Nick Mutuma
Entrepreneur Award
Michelle Nkatha Ntalami – Winner
Erick Kinoti
Roy Wachira
Sam Gichuru
Wandia Gichuru
Humanitarian Award
Ndungu Nyoro – Winner
Dr. Josephine kulea
Philip Ogola
Raphael Obonyo
Wanja kabuki
Financial Services Award
Equity bank Kenya – Winner
Britam
CiC Insurance
Co-Op Bank Kenya
KCB Group
Retail Award
Jumia Kenya – Winner
Carrefour Kenya
Naivas Supermarket
Nakumatt
Tuskys Supermarkets
Consumer Product Award
Dairyland Products – Winner
Coca Cola
Durex
Marini Naturals
Nestle
Technology Award
Samsung Mobile – Winner
Airtel Kenya
Infinix Mobile
Orange Kenya
TECNO Mobile
Tourism Award
Bonfire Adventures – Winner
Expedition Maasai Safaris
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Ol Pejeta Conservancy
Serena Hotels
Manufacturing Award
Unga wa dola – Winner
Basco Paints
Bidco Africa Ltd
Mabati Rolling Mills
Menengai Oil Refineries
Learning Institution Award
University of Nairobi – Winner
ADMI Africa
Kenyatta university
Mount Kenya University
Zetech university
State Corporation Award
Huduma Kenya – Winner
Department of Immigration services
HELB Kenya
Kenya Airports Authority
Kenya Revenue Authority
TV Show Award
The Trend – Winner
10 Over 10
CrossOver101
JKL Show
Kubamba Show
Radio Show Award
Classic 105 FM: #MainaandKing'ang'i – Winner
Capital FM: Hits not homework
Ghetto Radio -Goteana
Homeboyz: Class124
Radio Jambo: Mbusii na lion teketeke
Facebook Personality Award
Propesa – Winner
Henry De sagu
Jaymo ule msee
Rib Krakaz
Wahome Thuku
Twitter Personality Award
Atanasi – Winner
Brian Mbunde
Boniface Gitau: @IGitz
Masaku
Gatwiri: @RookieKe
New Blogger Award
www.kenyanmusik.co.ke – Winner
www.byruffie.com
www.eldoretleo.com
www.kaaris-kitchen.com
www.waridibookblog.com
Instagram Personality Award
Joe W Muchiri – Winner
Helena Talaso
Kaluhi's Kitchen
Rashousmane
Seth Gor
YouTube Channel Award
Farhana Oberson – Winner
Caroline Mutoko
Cheka Tu TV
Matwana Matatu Culture
Shaq the yungin
Alumni Award
Boniface Mwangi