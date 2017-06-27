Kenya: It's A Boy! Actress Awinja Shares Photo of Newborn

Actress Jacky Vike, popularly known for her role as Awinja in Papa Shirandula TV series, has share the first photo of her son.

The actress gave birth on June 03, 2017.

In an emotional post on her Instagram page, Jacky expressed her gratitude to friends, family and fans for their support throughout her pregnancy.

“And on the 3rd of June 2017, 6:55am, God Blessed Me with the Greatest Gift in my Life ever! Nothing can Beat the Joy my son has Brought in My Life, and as he turns 3weeks old, I would Love to Thank you all that have Walked with me throughout my pregnancy Journey, My Family, Friends and Fans, Thank you all for your Prayers and Advice, May God Bless you and your Families, it’s Been an awesome learning experience for me and my Partner and we are Looking forward to More, and I know through God ' s Guidance all shall be Well, THANK YOU.” Wrote Awinja.