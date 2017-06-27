Sudan: Abduction, Robbery in North Darfur

Tawila — On Saturday, militant herders abducted two farmers in the area of Gallab in North Darfur's Tawila locality. The passengers of a commercial vehicle were robbed of all their belongings.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a relative of one of the victims reported that gunmen in two vehicles and others on motorcycles stormed the land Amer Yagoub Hamid and Mahjoub Suleiman Tabeldiya were cultivating, and seized them at gunpoint.

"They took them into the direction west of Tabit," he said.

The source could not provide a reason for the abduction, although he said they expect a phone call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom.

Armed robbery

On Saturday as well, a group of gunmen riding five camels and two motorcycles intercepted a Land Cruiser carrying passengers from Fanga in eastern Jebel Marra to the Zamzam camp for displaced people near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

"They took all our money totalling SDG 9,000 ($1,340), our mobile telephones, and luggage, in addition to the car's spare parts, at gunpoint, and fled," one of the victims told this station.