26 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Abduction, Robbery in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila — On Saturday, militant herders abducted two farmers in the area of Gallab in North Darfur's Tawila locality. The passengers of a commercial vehicle were robbed of all their belongings.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a relative of one of the victims reported that gunmen in two vehicles and others on motorcycles stormed the land Amer Yagoub Hamid and Mahjoub Suleiman Tabeldiya were cultivating, and seized them at gunpoint.

"They took them into the direction west of Tabit," he said.

The source could not provide a reason for the abduction, although he said they expect a phone call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom.

Armed robbery

On Saturday as well, a group of gunmen riding five camels and two motorcycles intercepted a Land Cruiser carrying passengers from Fanga in eastern Jebel Marra to the Zamzam camp for displaced people near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

"They took all our money totalling SDG 9,000 ($1,340), our mobile telephones, and luggage, in addition to the car's spare parts, at gunpoint, and fled," one of the victims told this station.

Sudan

Why Summit On River Nile Ended With No Deal

Photographs of dignitaries and presidents taken from last week's Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) heads of state summit at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.