Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Congratulations At National Congress Headquarters

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday evening received the congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr at the headquarters of the party from representatives of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sudan, leaders and representatives of the political parties, leading figures of the National Congress, national personalities, the Sufi sects and Islamic and Christian religious men.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, affirmed the party will continue its efforts in implementing the Sudanese national project and the national dialogue outcome.