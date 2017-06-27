Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Congratulations At National Congress Headquarters

Photographs of dignitaries and presidents taken from last week's Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) heads of state summit at… Read more »

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, affirmed the party will continue its efforts in implementing the Sudanese national project and the national dialogue outcome.

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday evening received the congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr at the headquarters of the party from representatives of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sudan, leaders and representatives of the political parties, leading figures of the National Congress, national personalities, the Sufi sects and Islamic and Christian religious men.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.