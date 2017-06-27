Burundi: Drug Users in Burundi Claim Supervision Center

On 26 June each year, the world celebrates the Day against Abuse and Drug Trafficking. People who used drugs in Burundi are in dire straits and say the society ostracizes them.

"The relationships between drug users and their relatives are not good at all", says Orly Ndahigeze, 22, a user of drugs for four years. He says he has many times tried to stop taking drugs but in vain. "My company influenced me to consume heroin as they used to consume it four or five times a day", says Ndahigeze. The same view is shared by Adidja Akimana, aged 20, another drug user for over two years. "I had never thought that my best friend could involve me in such a dangerous habit. I regret having joined them", says Akimana. She says drug users need to be supported instead of being ostracized. "We are sometimes arrested and detained, but, when we are released, we fall again into the habit of taking illicit drugs", she says.

Eric Debege, Representative of the Burundi network of people who used drugs, says drug consumption is a reality in Burundi. "We really face various challenges and need to be supported to stop taking drugs. Some of us are drug addicted, they rather need to be treated than being punished," he says.

Emile Manisha, the police commissioner of the Judicial Police says using drugs is strictly forbidden in Burundi. He suggests that the association involved in the fight against illicit drugs to create a center in which drug users should be kept for care and social reintegration. "They really need intensive teachings on the consequences of drug taking and free movement of illicit drugs", he says.

Gérard Mbonabuca, Legal Representative of the Burundian Alliance against HIV/AIDS and for Health Promotion (ABS) believes that people who use drugs would give up that bad habit if decision-makers were very much concerned about the danger behind drug taking. "We must work in synergy to support them", he says.

Adolphe Banyikwa, Chairman of the permanent commission of Social Affairs and Health at the National Assembly says MPs are now concerned about the issue and are determined to contribute drug users' social reintegration

"They have different talents that should contribute to development projects", he says. Banyikwa also says the consumption of drugs contributes to the destabilization of security in the country.

Innocent Nkurunziza, Director of the department of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Ministry of Health says about 300 million of people use drugs in the world and about 250 thousand die from using drugs each year including Burundians. "We have three centers that treat people who use drugs but they are still insufficient", he says.

Nkurunziza says the Ministry of Health is trying to import the "Methadone" used in the treatment of heroin dependence. He, however, says MPs should speak in favor of the ministry so that the finance commission of the National Assembly increases the budget allocated to the sector.