Kenya/Burundi: Burundian Kitenge to Link Up With Leopards

Burundian striker Alex Kitenge is expected in the country on Wednesday to link up with 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards.

Kitenge, 21, who emerge top scorer in Burundi's top football league last season with 22 goals for Athletico Olympic, signed for Leopards two weeks ago but sought permission to feature for his national team.

The youngster's arrival in Kenya was further delayed as Leopards struggled to make requisite financial guarantees to complete the deal, creating anxiety among the club's fans.

"We sent club CEO Ronald Namai to Bujumbura and he has finished all the discussions and paper work. He should be available to feature in our next league match against Kariobangi Sharks (on Saturday)," Leopards chairman Dan Mule explained.

DONATED MONEY

Mule spoke at the club secretariat on Monday after receiving three leaders from Kakamega County who paid him a courtesy call and also donated money for the club.

The trio - Stanley Livondo who is eyeing Kakamega County Senate, Babetuu Inyamah Amutavy who is seeking Shinyalu Constituency seat and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) each donated Sh100,000 towards the club's kitty, with Mule adding Sh100,000.

"I have no doubt you have recruited quality players who will ensure the club finishes this season among the top four teams in the league. We should also aim to win the domestic cup (GOTV shield)," Inyamah, who has also served as the club's secretary general, explained yesterday.

Leopards have also recruited Ugandan midfielder Musa Mudde, his compatriot Kezironi Kizito, Kenyans Raymond Omondi and Victor Majid.