Uganda: Trailer Runs Over Masindi Student

Masindi — Two students of Masindi Secondary School in Masindi Municipality were on Monday morning knocked by a speeding trailer leaving one dead and the other hospitalised.

The accident occurred on Masindi-Port road in the heart of Masindi town.

The dead, Fatuma Naiga, 16, was a student of Senior Three B. She died on the spot after being crashed by the trailer.

The students were walking to school at the time the Kinyara- bound Scania Trailer knocked them near in Masindi Town.

The Masindi Secondary School deputy head teacher, Mr Abubakar Kabyanga, said "Jovia Aheebwa, another student, has been rushed to Lacor hospital in Gulu District with broken limbs, while Hadijah Nasanga, the third student survived unhurt but she is in terrible shock."

Masindi District police traffic officer Fidel Bigirimana said the trailer driver, Mr Jimmy Ojonyo, has been arrested to help police investigations into the cause of the accident.

"The accident was really fatal and difficult to prove, as if there was tension or not or this man was not serious, because the vehicle got these people very far from the road as they kept left," Mr Bigirimana said.

The trailer has been impounded at Masindi Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, a sombre mood engulfed Masindi Secondary School after students got news of the death of their colleague. Some of the students were sobbing uncontrollably.

"Well it has affected the school, the psychological mood is not conducive for pedagogical activities, but all the same, we are trying, the school is not shut," Mr Kabyanga told Daily Monitor.