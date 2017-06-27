Uganda: Museveni to Face Off With Besigye in Kyadondo

Photo: Daily Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni (L) to faceoff with Kizza Besigye (R).

Kampala — As the campaigns in Kyadondo East reach the climax, the mood of supporters and candidates cannot get any vigorous.

Two long term political rivals, President Museveni and FDC's Dr Kizza Besigye will today face off as they grace the last campaigns of their flag bearers Sitenda Sebalu and Apollo Kantinti respectively.

The two candidates were part of the campaigns in 2016 where Mr Kantinti won the poll but couldn't sustain the seat as High Court nullified his election over irregularities.

The question of security and behaviour of the supporters of the two parties hangs in balance. Recently, supporters of the independent candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Mr Sebalu's exchanged blows and pelted stones when they used the same road.

However, this hasn't been the only form of violence in the constituency during the campaigns. Several cases of supporters being attacked by opponents and tearing of candidates posters have been reported.

Tomorrow, Dr Besigye will lead a procession from his place in Kasangati through Kiteezi, Luteete to Wampeewo where President Museveni will be addressing the NRM supporters at the play ground.

When contacted about the deployments and security in the constituency, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, the commissioner in charge deployment for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said they are ready for today and Thursday.

"As we have been providing security to the NRM candidates and other candidates, we shall make sure we do so tomorrow," he said.

He added: "We are not sure about the movements but we are getting back to the drawing board to make sure the supporters of two candidates use different routes to their rallies. We advise the candidates to talk to their supporters to desist from unnecessary clashes."

Mr Kyagulanyi will finalise his campaigns in Bulamu, Wampeewo and Manyangwa Gayaza. Mr Muwada Nkunyinji, another independent FDC leaning candidate is expected to hold his last rallies in Kiteezi and Bulamu.

Mr Sowedi Kayongo, also an independent candidate, will traverse Manyangwa and Kiteezi on the final campaign day.