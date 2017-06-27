Uganda: Police Name Mpigi Accident Victims, Six Were From Same Family

Mpigi — Police in Mpigi District have identified victims of the Eid el-Fitr accident in which a minibus collided with a Toyota premio at Kalandazzi swamp along the Kampala - Masaka Highway killing nine on spot.

The Sunday afternoon accident left nine people dead and 13 injured on spot. However, the death toll increased to 10 Monday after another victim died in the hospital where he had been admitted.

According to the Regional Police Commander in Katonga, Mr Victor Saasi Kule, six of the victims were from the same family. They were travelling in a Toyota Premio registration number UAM 215D from Kampala Metropolitan areas where they had attended a wedding ceremony to Ssembabule District.

Police identified the deceased as the Herman Lugoloobi, 70 (driver of the Premio) from Mateete, his 60-year-old wife Florence Nassolo Lugoloobi, his elder sister Peragia Namwanje, 80, from Kasambya, Prossy Namata,48 from Kyabakuza with her three-year-old daughter Gift Nasseremba and another relative Teopista Namayanja, 80.

Those who died in the minibus were identified as James Mirundi, a resident of Kasoso in Butambala District, 4-year-old boy Enock Mukisa from Bunamwaya in Wakiso District, a teacher only identified as Stella and her five-year-old son Hudu.

"We don't know the whereabouts of the Taxi driver, Moses Ssentongo but we are trying to get him or his body. We are not sure whether he is dead or still alive.

However, Mr Peter Kato, the taxi conductor is at Gombe Hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries.

Others who were injured are; Ms Josephine Nalukenge of Kibuye in Kampala, her mother Josephine Nakalema, 63, a resident of Kibinge in Masaka District, Ms Sylvia Nabunya and her six-months-old child Norah Nakintu of Kyakatebe - Masaka, an upcoming artist Suzan Nangobi of Trust Promoters Band in Maganjo - Kawempe, Ms Moreen Nakasaka, Mr Godfrey Ssemaganda from Kasanje in Wakiso, Mr Luyinda Kaggwa from Sseeta in Mukono District and Mr Peter Bukenya of Kayabwe town in Mpigi District, among others.

They are receiving treatment at both Gombe Hospital and Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Police attributed the cause of the accident which paralyzed traffic for about an hour to reckless driving. The driver of the commuter taxi registration number UAW 171W is suspected to have caused the accident because the wreckage of both cars were found on the Premio's driving side of the road.