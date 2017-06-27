Uganda: Bobi Wine Arrested in Kasangati

Police in Kasangati, Wakiso District have arrested the independent candidate vying for Kyadondo East MP seat, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi was on Tuesday arrested as he tried to address his supporters at Kasaganti where his last rally is scheduled to be today.

He was briefly detained at Kasangati police station before being whisked away to at Kira Division police after his supporters turned rowdy, demanding his release.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Kyagulanyi will be charged.

Police say Mr Kyagulanyi was earlier warned against using the venue because President Yoweri Museveni was about a kilometre away from his (Kyagulanyi's) campaign venue.

Mr Museveni is in the constituency to campaign for the NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu.

But Mr Kyagulanyi's team contend that their candidate did not break any law because that where he was supposed to hold his last rally.

His supporters have stormed Kira Division police demanding for his release.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Apollo Katinti has also told journalists at Besigye's home in Kasangati that he was going to Kira Police to demand for the release of Mr Kyagulanyi.

"It is absurd that police has arrested one of my competitors in the race for Kyadondo East. These are some of the reasons why court nullified my election. I'm going to police to demand for his release. It's unacceptable," said Mr Katinti.