27 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Arrested in Kasangati

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Singer Bobi Wine.
By Derrick Wandera

Police in Kasangati, Wakiso District have arrested the independent candidate vying for Kyadondo East MP seat, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi was on Tuesday arrested as he tried to address his supporters at Kasaganti where his last rally is scheduled to be today.

He was briefly detained at Kasangati police station before being whisked away to at Kira Division police after his supporters turned rowdy, demanding his release.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Kyagulanyi will be charged.

Police say Mr Kyagulanyi was earlier warned against using the venue because President Yoweri Museveni was about a kilometre away from his (Kyagulanyi's) campaign venue.

Mr Museveni is in the constituency to campaign for the NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu.

But Mr Kyagulanyi's team contend that their candidate did not break any law because that where he was supposed to hold his last rally.

His supporters have stormed Kira Division police demanding for his release.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Apollo Katinti has also told journalists at Besigye's home in Kasangati that he was going to Kira Police to demand for the release of Mr Kyagulanyi.

"It is absurd that police has arrested one of my competitors in the race for Kyadondo East. These are some of the reasons why court nullified my election. I'm going to police to demand for his release. It's unacceptable," said Mr Katinti.

More on This

Mayor Lukwago Speaks On Bobi Wine, Kantinti

Both have leanings to the Democratic Party (DP) but Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has roundly denied speculation that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.