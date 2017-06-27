Tanzania: Justices in Tigo Shares Case Refuse to Opt Out

Photo: OGL/The Citizen

Yusuf Manji is the leader of Quality Group (file photo).

Quality Group Limited and Golden Globe International Service suffered a legal blow last week when a Court of Appeal panel refused to disqualify themselves in determining the dispute involving the controversial sale of 34,479 shares worth 13bn/- in Mic Tanzania Limited, trading as Tigo.

Instead, Justices Mbarouk Mbarouk, Augustine Mwarija and Shaban Lila, ordered the hearing of the matter to proceed at a convenient session to be set later, after holding that the reasons given for them to decline participating in the proceedings was "flimsy and imaginary."

Through their advocates led by Mr Richard Rweyongeza, the two companies had asked the three justices to disqualify themselves from hearing an application for review in the dispute for allegedly exhibiting bias and that they were conducting the matter at what the lawyers termed "supersonic speed."

Supported by other lawyers, notably Mpaya Kamala and Alex Mgongolwa, the applicants' lawyers had submitted that when justice is hurried, it is justices buried and that there was familiarity between the panel and Milicom (Tanzania) NV, which claims to be the legal owner of the shares in question.

Mr Rweyongeza had submitted that when the Chief Justice had ordered the opening of the proceedings, he had directed all the parties concerned in the dispute to be notified, but the order was defied.

It was his clients' complaint that such selection of parties was surprising, as some have been left out. In their ruling, however, the justices pointed out that recusal or disqualification, was a tenet of the law intending to promote the fundamen tal principle of judicial impartiality and confidence in the administration of justice and thus, the disqualification on bias was not a discretionary matter.

"To us, in the instance case, the ingenuity displayed by (the lawyers) is in our view a delaying tactic and or a forum shopping expedition. If they genuinely doubt the impartiality of any or all the panel members, they should not have to test water in the first place," they said.

Instead, the justices said, such request should have been made at the earliest stage of the proceedings. They noted further that the claims over opening the proceedings are flimsy and imaginary as the bench had neither directed the registry to open the revision nor assign itself to preside over the matter.

"Though we agree with the advocates for the applicant that at times justice hurried is justice buried, on the other hand one cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that justice delayed is justice denied. It is the duty of the court to strike a delicate balance between the two conflicting interests," they said.

On February 27, this year, the justices dismissed some grounds of objections the two companies had raised for lacking legal merits to oppose the hearing of revision proceedings opened by the court suo motto (own motion), following a complaint by Millicom (Tanzania) NV.

There have been ranges of claims as regard to transfer of shares of Tigo with Millicom (Tanzania) NV, a limited liability company registered under the laws of Curacao claiming to be the majority shareholder of MIC Tanzania Limited a company registered in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The source of the dispute can be traced way back in 2002 when a Briton, Mr James Bell, filed a Civil Case No. 306/2002 against MIC UFA Ltd, Millicom International Cellular SA and MIC Tanzania Limited.

In the case, Millicom NV was not a party. Mr Bell, the Plaintiff in such proceedings, managed to get a default judgment against MIC UFA Limited and Millicom International Cellular SA only in March 2005.

The Plaintiff attempted to execute the judgment against shares in Tigo, but could not because High Court Judge Laurian Kalegeya, as he then was, on November 7, 2009, ruled that such shares were not owned by Millicom International Cellular SA, but rather Millicom NV, a wholly separate legal entity.

However, on February 18, 2014, the Plaintiff moved another action by filing an application for execution against the same shares, which the Plaintiff claimed were owned by Millicom International Cellular in Tigo.

On June 17, 2014, the District Registrar, Ms Pamela Mazengo, appointed Mr Mustafa Nyumbamkali of Super Auction Mart & Court Brokers as auctioneer and issued a prohibitory order attaching shares Millicom International Cellular owned in Tigo.

These non-existent shares were purportedly sold by way of an auction on November 5, 2014 to an offshore company, Golden Globe International Services limited, allegedly controlled and beneficially owned by Mr Yusuf Manji.