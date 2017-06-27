Tanzania: PM Bans Food Exports, Emphasizes Tranquility

Moshi — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon Tanzanians to take part in safeguarding the country's resources, as well as maintaining peace and tranquility, as he slapped an immediate ban on food exports.

Addressing the Eid il-Fitr Baraza at Riadha Mosque here as the guest of honor, Mr Majaliwa warned all those entrusted with overseeing the country's resources not to convert them to their own benefit.

The PM hailed Muslims who observed the 30-day fast during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and thanked non-Muslims who joined them in different ways. This, he said, was praiseworthy, as it manifested tolerance, working and living together in harmony but also with adherence to the laws of the land.

On the food export ban, Mr Majaliwa said that a study had established that as the long rain season comes to an end, there are areas in the country that did not get enough and are bound to be hit by famine.

He called upon businesspeople to buy food from areas that have an excess and sell to the ones with a deficit. He elaborated: "Listen carefully, from today, it is prohibited for anyone to export food without a permit.

The government has motivated construction of industries; so even if we issue permits it would be for exporting flowers and not maize. "This is because first maize export has been disorganised and statistics are not exact but exporting maize would also reduce employment opportunities.

"I saw a report on television, on maize being smuggled through Tarakea in ten lorries; from now, we will confiscate such maize and hand it over to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and the vehicles to the Police Force. Business should be conducted appropriately to avoid losses," the premier said.

Mr Majaliwa wondered why so many lorries would be taking grains to Tarakea that has no more than 4,000 residents, saying those doing that should liaise with the regional commissioner's office.

The PM hinted on information that some police officers were part of the dirty deals. He told Regional Police Commander Hamisi Issa, to take appropriate action against any such officer, and remarked further:

"Fortunately, you have in this region, Alhaj Said Mwema (retired inspector general of police). Work with him and get advice on how to track those exporting food while we do not have enough for ourselves. You (businesspeople) can buy maize here and sell in Shinyanga, Geita and Mwanza, that is the opportunity you have. " He said the government had received applications for food aid from neighbouring countries - Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Congo but Tanzania didn't have enough for its people.

He called upon the RPC to be vigilant in border areas like Tarakea, Holili, Mwanga, Horohoro, and Siha, and also cited Sirari in Mara Region as another problem spot.

On the war against illicit drugs, Mr Majaliwa thanked the Tanzania Muslim Council (Bakwata) for joining the government and called upon all religious leaders to take part in it as they are in the best position to guide the children and youth against involvement in the vice.

He said that the government would sustain the battle, and called upon the public to volunteer information on those who cultivate, produce, transport, sell or use the prohibited drugs so that the law takes its course. He said the newly formed Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) was doing a good job.

The prime minister said Kilimanjaro was one of leading regions in the production of khat and marijuana; notably in Same and Mwanga districts. He said last month, some containers were seized with raw materials for drug production. "We will carry on the war and will make sure we emerge victorious," pledged the premier.

Mr Majaliwa also spoke about the wave of killings in Coast Region, saying state organs were working seriously on the matter, by analyzing every bit of information, to ascertain who the perpetrators were, vowing that they would be brought before the law.

"We thank Tanzanians as they are giving us information on those responsible... the criminals won't escape; we will arrest them," Mr Majaliwa promised.

He relayed to Muslims and well-wishers, greetings from President John Magufuli and Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, and thanked sheikhs, farmers, livestock keepers and fishermen as well as businessmen for serving Muslims during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He called upon Bakwata leaders to strengthen the institution, resolve disputes, and convene a meeting of all Islamic institutions to discuss development matters.

The prime minister challenged Bakwata to review the calibre of Madrassa instructors, to ensure that only suitable ones played the role of fashioning children into well-behaved, resourceful individuals.

He saluted the Mufti, Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir for his good work, and called on him and other leaders to work on reports presented by the Mufti Commission on a piecemeal basis, instead of waiting for reports from all regions, in relation to Muslim properties.

He also expressed misgivings over quarrels amongst some leaders, saying they disheartened ordinary worshippers.