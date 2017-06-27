Africa: WHO AFRO Hosts Inaugural Africa Health Forum in Rwanda

Photo: WHO

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Moeti is opening the 1st WHO Africa Health forum.

For the first time, WHO’s Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) is convening a meeting of global leaders and thinkers to explore Africa’s healthcare priorities and challenges and find new ways to achieve better health for all. The Africa Health Forum will take place in Kigali, Rwanda on 27 and 28 June 2017.

Organised under the theme: “Putting People First: The Road to Universal Health Coverage in Africa”, the event will provide a platform to forge new partnerships for delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a mechanism for improving access to quality, affordable healthcare for all, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said that the Forum provides a unique opportunity for its partners. “Health is at the heart of the SDGs, and is critical for better quality of life. WHO AFRO is committed to working with countries and partners to attain the highest possible level of health for Africa’s people. This forum will help pave the way to attain UHC across the continent. We are convinced that together, we can do more to save lives and achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

Experts from a wide range of backgrounds will speak at the WHO Africa Health Forum, including academics, government representatives, the private sector and youth organisations.

Themes to be covered at the two-day event will include:

· Health financing;

· Health security;

· Health research, innovation and data;

· UHC and the private sector in Africa;

· Old enemies such as HIV and the rise of new threats such as non-communicable diseases.

There will also be special sessions on e-health in Africa and the health of young people in the healthcare debate.