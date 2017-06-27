Moshi — Tanzania's topmost Islamic cleric, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir, has emphatically distanced the religious fraternity from acts of violence within and outside the country, urging people of different creeds to join hands in building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

He expressed deep misgivings over the emergence of wicked elements that sought to disrupt the peace and tranquility that Tanzanians has enjoyed for a long time as a cohesive community.

Sheikh Zubeir characterised as utterly baseless, the association of Islam with senseless killings and violence, as they contradicted the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Addressing an Eid-el-Fitr Baraza at Riadha Mosque here yesterday - the climax of the month-long Fast - he said the Tanzania Muslim Council, Bakwata, and Muslims at large, strongly condemned such acts, stressing that, they co-existed harmoniously with people who professed other religious faiths.

"We have consistently stated that Islam is not associated with terrorism in any way. Being a religion that is anchored on love, mercy and friendship, we cultivate and consolidate friendship and co-operation with fellow human beings, regardless of the religions they profess. All those who perpetrate terrorism should know that this violates the teachings of the Holy Quran, and of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). They are therefore not representing Islam or Muslims, but evil-minded individuals can use Islam as a cover for their wicked deeds," the Mufti said.

The top clergyman reminded the audience that God commands Muslims to be just even to those who are not of the their creed, and to co-exist with them harmoniously. He called on Isltantamount to shunning their responsibilities.

The Mufti said it was worrying that the culture of elders acting as a moral compass for even children who were not their biological offspring, had weakened.

Sheikh Zubeir urged Muslims and Tanzanians as a whole, to cultivate and consolidate the culture of loving and jealously protecting their country, castigating the indifference of some people, who acted as though even problems in their own residential localities didn't concern them, but were the responsibility of others to address.

"If things go wrong, we will all suffer. If a tragedy occurs, for instance, it doesn't select who to hit and who to spare. So, all of us must cultivate and enhance the patriotic spirit, by doing noble things like exposing corruption," he said.

The Mufti advised Muslims not to be exclusively engaged in religious commitments like prayers but in development pursuits as well, such as education and health. He furthermore stressed that constructive exploration of solutions to problems and challenges was more virtuous than fingerpointing.

Earlier, Bakwata Acting Secretary General Ustaadh Salim Abeid, on behalf of the council, hailed President John Magufuli for his efforts to protect the country's natural resources, and to wage a concerted war against vices like corruption and illicit drugs.

He said the council would fully support him. Ustaadh Abeid said Bakwata had organised a forum against drugs and moral decay, and commended Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Chairman of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

He told the audience that even DCEA Commissioner General, Mr Rogers Siyanga, has been cooperating well with Bakwata on that front.

Ustaadh Abeid said the Mufti Commission that was making a follow-up of the properties of Muslims that had been taken over by some institutions had completed part of the assignment in some regions and had handed over its report.

To be covered next are Mwanza, Shinyanga, Tabora and Kigoma regions. Ustaadh Abeid said as the Islamic pilgrimage draws close, Bakwata is finalising plans for interested individuals, at a cost of 3,900 dollars per head.

He asked them to submit applications to Bakwata regional offices. He condemned the wave of killings in Coast Region, saying Bakwata was saddened by the association of Islam with the barbarism, adding that the Muslim's umbrella organ was confident State organs would fix the problem and book all the perpetrators.

The Eid Baraza was attendaed by, among others, the Kilimanjaro Regional Sheikh, Shaaban Rashid, Sheikh Omar Kassim - Moshi District Sheikh; Mwanga MP and Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe and Moshi District Commissioner, Mr Kippi Warioba.

Also in attendance were Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira; Dar es Salaam Kadhi, Ustaadh Mohammed Jongo; Arusha Regional Sheikh, Shaban Juma; Moshi District Bakwata Secretary, Awadhi Lema and Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary, Engineer Aisha Amour.