Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has revealed how a phone call from Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho helped save his marriage to socialite Zari Hassan.

Speaking during a radio interview on Clouds FM, Diamond said he was hurt by the contents of the picture.

“When I first saw the photo I thought that it might be photo shopped, that led me to call Zari and ask about it. She informed me that the picture was on her and her brother-in-law and although people assumed that he was embracing me underwater that was not the case,” he said.

“I then started to panic thinking that she was just giving me an excuse, since she had not posted the picture on her social media platform. In anger, I told her if showbiz relevance was what she wanted then I would give it to her. And I posted the picture on my Instagram page. When I called her she was at a work meeting and she had to excuse herself for her to call me back and explain.”

“She then explained to me that the man in the picture was with his wife who was the one was taking the pictures. She even shared other pictures of the whole party that was at the spa. After seeing the evidence that was when I was convinced that she was not cheating and I deleted the post,” recalled Diamond.

The Fire hit maker says that after the drama, he received a lot of phone calls from other celebrities, top among them the Mombasa governor.

“Peter of P-Square called me and told me what I did was not right. Women are also human beings and go wrong at times. Even Joho called me,” he said.