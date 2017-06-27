27 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Thugs Steal Radio Maria Equipment

Security personnel guarding vital communication installations at Moro hill, in Omoro district are on the spot for laxity.

Over the weekend, thieves broke into the building at the hill housing the repeater transmitter of Catholic Church radio, Radio Maria and made off with two generator batteries and 50 litres of fuel.

Moro hill, hosts repeater transmitters of a number of major radio stations in Gulu district alongside various telecommunication masts, is secured by a combined personnel of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and private security guards.

Some of the communication equipment hosted at the hill include repeater transmitters belonging to Mega FM, Radio Rupiny, Radio Maria and masts for telecommunications companies MTN, Airtel, UTL and Africell.

Reverend Father Charles Onen, the director of Radio Maria in Gulu says that particular building was not guarded at the time of the theft. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Police spokesperson for Aswa River region, says it is worrying that such installations can be left without proper security.

Okema says security guards at the hill are being treated as prime suspects in the disappearance of the radio equipment. He says it is not the first time that properties have been stolen from the strategic installation without security responding in time.

Police is yet to make any arrests in the matter being investigated under SD number 07/23/06/2017. Lt. Hassan Ahmed Kato, the 4th Division UPDF spokesperson said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

URN

Uganda

