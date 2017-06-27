26 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Gives PA Oil Truck

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Davido who has 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Nigerian singer Davido has done another good deed, gifting his personal assistant for many years an oil truck.

It was to celebrate the birthday of the PA, known as Lateef Biola, who plans to go into oil and gas business.

[View the story "Davido gives PA oil truck" on Storify]

In his Twitter post, Davido displayed a photo of the truck and urged Lateef "to go get his money"

On his Instagram page, Davido however went emotional, explaining what Lateef has meant to him since he was twelve years old.

Among Davido's recent generous acts was the building of a house to a young fan, Utibe, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

More on This

Cristiano Ronaldo Follows Davido On Instagram

'If crooner, Davido is super excited that Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo followed him back on instagram. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.