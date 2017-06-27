Kenya: Teachers Warned Against Taking Part in Campaigns

Teachers have been warned against skipping work to participate in political activities.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) said those who skip work or undertake any roles that compromise their work performance and their standing in the teaching profession will be punished.

"The legal requirements calling for political neutrality must be observed, hence all teachers must avoid any actual, potential or perceived conflict of interest with their performance at work," said TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia in a circular to all education officials and teachers dated June 7.

ELECTIONEERING PERIOD

Ms Macharia said the principles of Chapter six of the Constitution that direct and spell out the conduct of teachers must be adhered to at all times during the electioneering period.

"Activities relating to the General Elections, performance of teaching duties at all learning institutions should not be impeded by political climate prevailing in the country at the moment," she said.

She directed school heads to ensure that there is no interruption of teaching and learning activities during the campaigns.

CLOSE OFFICIALLY

Schools have until August 4 to close officially in order to pave way for the August 8 elections with the opening date for term three set for August 24.

Head teachers are also required to ensure that teachers working under them are adequately supervised and are on duty at all times except with written permission, and institution resources are not used for election related activities.

They must also ensure that the learners entrusted to them are kept from harm and necessary consultation is undertaken with relevant States agencies to ensure safety of learners and staff in their institutions.

"Breach of the foregoing directions will result in disciplinary action under the code of regulations for teachers," warned Ms Macharia.

Schools will be used as polling stations or tallying centres and school heads are under instruction to safeguard and protect properties from would-be law breakers.