Tanzania: Much Variety On Offer At Dar's News Cafe

opinion

I cut into breaded fried tilapia, dipped it into tartar sauce and took a bite. I sprinkled pepper and sea salt on it. "Perhaps I should have ordered what's on my friend's plate," I thought to myself. They were having a rather large portion of barbecued pork ribs.

I was having dinner with friends at the News Cafe Restaurant at the Colosseum Hotel in Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam. News Cafe restaurant has a cosmopolitan chic decor, with trees surrounding its ample outdoor seating.

Perusing the menu, one can feel spoilt for choice. There's the breakfast menu, which includes liver on toast - pan-fried chicken livers in a spicy tomato sauce with mixed peppers, served with a toasted Portuguese roll next to a poached egg with a side of chilli.

Wraps

There is also the Cajun chicken wrap, which has strips of cajun chicken mixed with feta cheese, onions, baby leaf lettuce and tomato slices, tossed in a tangy mayo and served with your choice of starch.

On our night out, we ordered a local dish -- chicken makange -- which is fried chicken with assorted vegetables on a bed of lemon sauce; it came with a serving of basmati rice.

Also on the table was a 600g portion of pork barbecue ribs, accompanied by chips. I tasted some from my friend's plate. They were delicious though they tasted like they had been cooked earlier and reheated. We also had fried tilapia with chips, and chicken soup with vegetables.

The restaurant went out of their way to make the chicken soup, which wasn't on the menu.

Wide cocktail menu

The portions served at News Cafe Restaurant are sizeable and the food arrives from the kitchen promptly. The chicken makange was delicious. News Cafe has a wide cocktail menu, with an able mixologist. I had a pina colada. The fruit was fresh and the coconut milk was just right.

The friendly service ensured that we felt like valued customers.