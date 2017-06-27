Uganda: Eight Killed in Uganda Road Crash

Kampala — Eight people were confirmed dead and several others seriously injured following a road accident in central Uganda's Mpigi District on Sunday.

The accident involved a Toyota saloon car which collided with a minibus.

Police said the number of the dead could rise because some of the injured were in critical condition.

Opposite direction

Eye witnesses told police that the accident happened at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabaaza trading centre.

The minibus was travelling from Masaka to Kampala, with the saloon car heading the opposite direction.

All the five occupants of the saloon car, including a toddler, perished in the accident while three of the deceased were minibus passengers.