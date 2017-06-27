25 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Eight Killed in Uganda Road Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sadat Mbogo

Kampala — Eight people were confirmed dead and several others seriously injured following a road accident in central Uganda's Mpigi District on Sunday.

The accident involved a Toyota saloon car which collided with a minibus.

Police said the number of the dead could rise because some of the injured were in critical condition.

Opposite direction

Eye witnesses told police that the accident happened at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabaaza trading centre.

The minibus was travelling from Masaka to Kampala, with the saloon car heading the opposite direction.

All the five occupants of the saloon car, including a toddler, perished in the accident while three of the deceased were minibus passengers.

Uganda

Police Defy Museveni Order On His Right of Way

Police has continued to defy an order by President Yoweri Museveni to stop clearing the way for his convoy while he is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.