Nigeria: Leave Us Out of Your Biafra, Lagos Idoma Community Tells IPOB

Lagos — Idoma people of Benue State residing in Lagos have called on those agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra to leave Idoma people out of their agitation.

The Idoma National Forum (INF) expressed the position in a press statement on Sunday.

The INF President, Amali Adoya Amali, who signed the statement, said the Idoma wanted the Biafran agitators to leave the 'peace-loving Idoma people of Benue State' from the fight for Biafra.

The statement reads, "We the people of Benue State continue to be embarrassed every time a section of those agitating for an independent state of Biafra make claims that Benue State or some of parts of Benue State are Biafrans. Most of these misguided elements are either completely ignorant of what transpired during the civil war or had not been born then, otherwise they will not be including Benue State in their map of Biafra. While we believe that you reserve the right to agitate, we reject any attempt to be conscripted into your agitation without our consent and without any form of consultation with our people. Idoma land and Benue State in extension have never been and is up till this moment not a part of Biafra and is not in a hurry to become one. Therefore leave us out of your agitation."