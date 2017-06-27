Nigeria: Military Helicopters Create Panic in Tompolo's Village

Warri — There was pandemonium in Oporoza Town, Warri South West council of Delta State yesterday as the ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo's hometown was unsettled by military helicopters, which hovered over the town for several hours.

It was reported that several gunboats filled with soldiers took strategic position near the community at the coastal stretch.

Residents of the community, who feared an impending invasion, ran into nearby swamps as a result of the heavy presence of military men.

It was learnt that the military aircraft also hovered over the palace of the king of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaran II and the community guest house.

A chief in the community, Dan Ekpebide, who confirmed the report through the telephone, however, said the soldiers did not invade the town.

"Military helicopters hovered over the community for some time after which they left. I have no idea what their mission was all about," he said.

He said the development caused panic in the coastal community as women and children panicked for fear the town was about to be attacked again.