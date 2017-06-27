27 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Urges Osinbajo to Sack Sagay for Non-Declaration of Assets

A pro-democracy group, National Committee of Yoruba Youths, NCYY, has called on Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to remove the chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, for failure to declare his assets at the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in accordance with the law.

The group in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, stated that it had conducted a thorough but secret search at the CCB's office and was convinced that Sagay did not declare his assets.

It said: "The consequences of this illegality is for Prof. Sagay to be removed. We, therefore, give the respected Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who is a Professor of Law and a senior advocate, to put a stop to this illegality within 48 hours.

"We also call on the CCB to within 72 hours thoroughly investigate Professor Sagay."

It said: "We are surprised and disappointed to find out that Sagay continues to go to equity with soiled hands. He is the one who is loudest about the anti-corruption fight of the government, yet he did not declare his assets.

