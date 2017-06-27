Kenya/Tanzania: How Victor Wanyama Landed Street to Nowhere in Tanzania

The Mayor of a Tanzanian local authority that had named a street after Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama has defended their decision.

Ubungo Municipality Mayor Boniface Jacob says Ubungo National Housing Corporation Street was renamed in honour of Wanyama after the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder pledged to help develop the area.

REMOVED

"The decision to stop remove the signpost did not consider the development of the area as Wanyama promised to improve infrastructure," Jacob told The Citizen.

"The task was to be done soon after his return to England... This would reduce the municipal's burden."

He blamed the revocation of Wanyama's honour on "politics" and "orders from above".

"We followed all rules and regulations to name the street after Victor Wanyama... I know what is going on," he said, without giving details.

BIRTHDAY

The signpost bearing Wanyama's name, which had identified 250-metre lane for only a few hours, was pulled down and carted away on Sunday.

Coincidentally, the removal came on the same the midfielder was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Wanyama, who posed for a photo at the signpost immediately it was erected on Saturday, is yet to react to the move.

The Kenyan international was honoured after he graced Ndondo Cup football tournament at the Kinesi grounds at the weekend.

He was invited by the Ubungo Football Association to attend the match pitting Kauzu FC against Faru Jeuri FC. Faru won 1-0.

MEETING

Mr Jacob, the Mayor, vowed to ensure the street is renamed after the star player.

"We promise to fight for that and get the positive results," he said.

Ubongo councillors are expected to give their stand during a council meeting next week.

Wanyama enjoyed a highly successful first season with Tottenham after making an £11 million move from Southampton last summer.