27 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Released From Police Custody

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Singer Bobi Wine.
By Damali Mukhaye and Derrick Wandera

Police in Kasangati, Wakiso District have released the independent candidate vying for Kyadondo East MP seat, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine who had earlier on been detained at Kira Division Police Station.

Addressing journalists shortly after his release on Tuesday, Mr Kyagulanyi said he had been arrested because President Yoweri Museveni was to hold a meeting with the the ruling NRM candidate, Mr Sitenda Sebalu near Kasangati grounds where he (Kyagulanyi) was to hold his last rally.

"Right now, I'm a free man and I'm going back to my constituency to campaign," said Kyagulanyi.

IN PICTURES:Bobi Wine arrested as Kyadondo East MP election gains momentum

Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Frank Mwesigwa told journalists that Mr Kyagulanyi had not been arrested.

"We picked him for an engagement meeting on the guidelines of his rally. We have agreed with him on the new venue where he's going to stage his rally," said Mr Mwesigwa.

