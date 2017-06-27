Kenya: Coach Tips Young Koinari for Glory in 200m Contest

Rirura Central Secondary School's renown athletics coach, Gregory Kilonzo, reckons youngster Philemon Koinari will flourish in the sprints.

Kilonzo persuaded the budding sprinter to change from decathlon which he excelled in during the 2014 Metropolitan region secondary school games, to 200 metres race.

Koinari's sprinting talent manifested itself when he performed well in 100m and 200m (which is part of decathlon) at the Metropolitan games while he was still in Form One.

"I thought he would make it if he focused on sprints, especially 200m," Kilonzo says of Koinari, now in Form Four."It has not been easy for him because he had to adjust to varying training skills. He didn't know how to use the spikes when I noticed his talent."

Kilonzo confesses that what has amazed him is how Koinari, from Kajiado, quickly grasped things. The youngster was not only good in sports but also had leadership skills that saw him serve as games captain at Rirura Central.

"I'm never worried whenever I'm not around since he takes charge of athletes training programme," said Kilonzo, who expects a medal from Koinari at the World Youth event. He might have finished third during secondary schools nationals in Mombasa, but things looked promising for Koinari ahead of the World Youth trials.

And he never disappointed, winning 200m race in 22.01 seconds, beating World Youth qualifying time of 22.40. Elijah Matayo finished second and outside the qualifying time in 23.01 but still made the team with Koinari.

"Sometimes there is usually no second chance and that is why my focus is firmly on winning gold for Kenya," said the soft-spoken Koinari."

And Kilonzo is confident the youngster will shine on home soil. "He is so dedicated to what he wants to achieve and what pleases me is that he has full support of his parents, unlike many from where he comes from," said Kilonzo, who has helped produced some of the World leading athletes, including World Under-20 and Under-18 steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol and Olympic 3,000m steeplechase good medallist Ruth Chebet.

Koinari singles out sprinters from Jamaica, Nigeria and South Africa as his main threat.

He reckons that what most budding athletes lack is facilities for sprints and field events.

He has urged Athletics Kenya to push county governments to help in providing facilities to budding runners at the grassroots.