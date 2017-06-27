Southern Africa: COSAFA Under - 17 Championships Provides Steep Learning Curve

The COSAFA Under-17 Championships to be staged in Mauritius from July 21-30 will be for many of the players a first introduction to the rigours of international football.

The ultimate aim for teams from the region is to qualify for the African Under-17 Championships and then the World Cup in this age-group, which has, to date, proven a tough challenge.

Only Malawi (2009) and South Africa (2015) have managed to qualify for the global event in the past, but those relatively recent successes suggest the pendulum is beginning to swing for teams.

This year’s COSAFA championship offers players and coaches the opportunity to prime themselves for the upcoming set of qualifiers, which begin next year.

The valuable international experience for the youngsters will be for many the start of a long career in the national team jersey.

It is not just about preparing the players in terms of their skill level, but also the mental and tactical side of the game.

Good decision-making, understanding how to react in certain match situations and keeping up to speed with the physical demands of the game are all important.

This was confirmed by the coach of South Africa, Molefi Ntseki, who led the country at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile and later admitted it was an eye-opener.

“The boys must be better able to handle the pressure. Not the physical demands of a game, but the mental pressure that comes with knowing what to do in certain match situations. That was our biggest challenge,” he said of the team’s showing two years ago.



“Our players are talented, there is no doubt, but what we experienced at the World Cup in Chile is that you need a much higher level of tactical discipline, be it on defence or in attack.”

The eight sides that compete in Mauritius this year will all be hoping to learn these attributes to further their chances of success on the big stage.

The hosts headline Group A, hoping to improve on their 2016 showing, also on home soil, when they exited in the first round.

They are joined this year in the pool by Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi, with the latter the only one of the trio who competed in 2016. The Young Flames made the semifinals and

eventually finished third, beating East African guest nation Kenya in the bronze-medal match.

Last year’s beaten finalists South Africa are in Group B, along with heavyweights Zambia, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Zambia stormed through the pool stage in 2016 with three wins from three, but were later disqualified from the competition having been found guilty of fielding two over-age players.



They will want to atone for that error and will be among the pre-tournament favourites given the excellent development structures and fine array of talent they have in the country.

Madagascar lost all three of their matches in 2016, while Mozambique did not compete.