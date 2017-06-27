Kenya: Budding Artistes Benefit From 12-Day Music Training in Isiolo

Aspiring musicians from northern Kenya counties of Isiolo and Marsabit as well as those from Meru County have a reason to smile after they were treated to an intense 12-day training course in various aspects of music.

This was during the 10th edition of the National Youth Development Programme that was held from June 11 to 25 at the Silver Bells Hotel in Isiolo.

The closing ceremony was attended by county leaders, Ministry of Culture and the Arts PS Joe Okudo and Nominated Senator Beatrice Elachi.

Also present was the Director of the Permanent Presidential Music Commission Donald Otoyo and Course Director Charles Muthini.

The programme aims to give young people skills in various aspects of music.

CHALLENGES

Many aspiring young artistes from the Northern Frontier region have seen their hopes nipped in the bud through lack of exposure, resources and guidance on how to penetrate the field.

They have little professional knowledge on music composition, choir management, music entrepreneurship, music production and other finer aspects of music.

Thus their music is rarely watched or listened to on local media since very few have recorded anything.

According to Mr Muthini, the training was well-attended with over 58 young people drawn from Isiolo, Marsabit, North Horr, Isiolo North, Moyale, Laisamis, Nairobi and Meru participating.

BENEFICIARIES

Raphael Kutukay from Laisamis in Marsabit County is one happy beneficiaries of the programme.

Since 2013, he has been been recording Rendille cultural songs as well as gospel music.

Through the training, he says he has learnt a lot on stage management, vocals, stage discipline, music business and copyright issues.

"I have decided to use my talent to record Rendile songs and dance for future generations. Because of lack or recorded Rendille music, other cultures have been deeply influential in shaping our own," he says, adding that although interacting with others is good, a people should not abandon their culture.

MUSIC CAREER

His gospel compositions are played in churches in Laisamis and the surrounding regions and also airs on the local radio station, KBC Rendille.

He also gets invitations from the county government of Marsabit to perform during cultural night events and other government activities.

He says that he now makes a living through music and that many more artistes from the region would do the same if only they got the opportunity.

"This region is marginalised in more ways than one, and one such area is art," says Kutukay, who performed Rendille cultural songs during the national youth training gala night earlier this week.

Other budding artistes who attest to benefitting from the PPMC programme include Jackilne Kendi from Meru, Maria Bosia from Marsabit and Priscilia Adungo from Marsabit.

Dr Otoyo says that the course is meant for "developing talent and skills for a professional creative economy".