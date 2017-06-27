Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Foodstuff Buyers in Kayonza District

Irish potato lovers in Kayonza District have reason to be happy following a drop in the price of the staple. According to a mini-survey by Business Times, a kilogramme of Irish potatoes now costs Rwf180 in Kayonza Market, from Rwf260 a fortnight ago.

Tomatoes cost Rwf8,000 per basin (measuring unit) on wholesale, down from Rwf10,000 previously.

However, formost items prices are little changed, with a kilogramme of beans ranging from Rwf400 to Rwf500, while a bunch of bananas goes for Rwf5,000 to Rwf6,000, depending on size, and sweet potatoes cost Rwf230 per kilogramme.

A kilogramme of millet flour is at Rwf1,200, that of sorghum flour costs Rwf800 and onions are at Rwf700 per kilogramme, while one has to part with Rwf600 for a kilo of maize flour.

Cassava flour costs Rwf500 a kilo, while the Kinazi and Akanoze brands go for Rwf700 per kilogramme, cabbages range from Rwf300 to Rwf500 each, depending on size, pumpkins are at Rwf500 per kilo, while that of rice (from Thailand and Pakistan) costs Rwf1,200 and Rwf800 per kilogramme, respectively, in Rwamagana and Ntunga markets.

Passion fruits cost Rwf1,200 per kilogramme, mangoes go for Rwf1,300, while oranges cost between Rwf1,100 and Rwf1,200 a kilo in Kabarondo market.

The price of pineapples ranges from Rwf400 to Rwf600 each, depending on size, and watermelons are between Rwf2,000 and Rwf2,500 each in Kiramuruzi market. A kilo of goat meat costs Rwf2,200, that of beef is at Rwf2,400 and chicken costs between Rwf2,700 and Rwf3,000 per kilogramme, while fish costs Rwf2,000 in Kayonza, Rwamagana and Ntunga markets.

Milk costs between Rwf400 and Rwf600 per litre in most trading centres and sugar goes for Rwf1,100 in the Kayonza Market.

The cost of bread ranges from Rwf1,000 to Rwf2,000 (1kg), depending on the brand and whether one shops in supermarkets or neighborhood shops. A five-litre jerrycan of vegetable cooking oil is at Rwf6,500 in Kiramuruzi market. Traders say the prices are expected to remain mixed in the coming weeks.