South Africa: Whiteley Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks

Springbok and Lions captain Warren Whiteley 's Super Rugby season is over after it was confirmed that he had torn a ligament in his pelvis.

Whiteley was a last-minute withdrawal from last weekend's Test against France at Ellis Park and was sent for scans.

The Lions confirmed on Tuesday that the scans revealed "a torn ligament in the pelvic area".

He does not require surgery but is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks, Lions team doctor Rob Collins said.

With the Super Rugby final scheduled for August 5, it means Whiteley will not take any further part in this year's event and the injury also leaves his participation for the start of the Rugby Championship in doubt.

The Boks open their campaign against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on August 19.

That is a over six weeks away and leaves the Bok skipper in a race against time to be fit for their Rugby Championship opener.

Source: Sport24