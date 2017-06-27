27 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lowassa Arrives At DCI's Office for Interrogation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister and Chadema Central Committee member Edward Lowassa has arrived at the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after being summoned on Monday for undisclosed reasons. Mr Lowassa, who was required to arrive at the DCI's office at 10am, was there at 9.58am.

His convoy had six vehicles, including two police vans with armed policemen. It was reported that there was tight security along Ohio Street. Journalists were denied to take photos of Mr Lowassa. In a telephone interview last night, Mr Lowassa said he suspected the directive to appear at the DCI's office might have something to do with remarks he made in Dar es Salaam on Friday night during an Iftar address.

During the address, he asked President John Magufuli to release Muslim preachers, who had been held for more than four years without their case being adjudicated on.

More on This

Former Prime Minister Summoned By Police Over Unknown Reasons

The government Monday summons former Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowasa, to appear before the Director of Criminal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.