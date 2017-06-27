Botswana: Sombre Mood As Family Views Sir Ketumile's Corpse

Parliament — The body of the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire is still lying in state at the National Assembly since it arrived at the National Assembly at 5:30am.

The body of Sir Ketumile arrived at the National Assembly under the procession of Botswana Defence Force at 530am, draped in the national flag.

The Masire family this morning led the nation to view and pay tribute to pay their last respects.

Senior government officials and Diplomatic Corps also followed the family to pay their last respects to Sir Ketumile, followed by public members, who braced the chilly morning weather as early as 5am to queue to bid farewell to the fallen hero.

The body of Sir Ketumile will remain lying in state for viewing until 6pm.

He will be laid to rest in a state funeral in Kanye on June 28.

Source: BOPA