27 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Israel Invites Tanzanian Pilgrims to Visit Holy Cities

Dar es Salaam — Israel has invited Tanzanian pilgrims to visit holy cities at reduced cost.

According to Tanzania Tourist Board Managing Director, Ms Devota Mdachi, who together with the Deputy Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nzuki, visited Israel for three days, Israeli tourism hosts assured that Tanzanian pilgrims will visit that country at reduced cost, ranging between $1,700 and $1,800.

The amount, the officials said, will cover to and from Israel travel expenses and costs for accommodation and trips to holy sites.

"Our hosts have told us that they want to see Tanzania pilgrims visit their country at reduced costs. I ask Tanzanians to make good of this invitation because besides personal pilgrimage motives, Tanzanians will meet and talk to counterparts from other countries who may wish to visit Tanzania in the future. Then our pilgrims will have become our ambassadors," she said.

She said one company promised that by August this year it will bring Israeli tourists to visit Katavi, Mahale, Ngorongoro and Zanzibar. Israeli investors promised to invest in world class hotels in Tanzania.

"In short this has been a productive visit to both sides," she said.

Tanzania Ambassador to Israel, Mr Job Massima, said the meeting was his first since presenting credentials adding that the gathering had helped him "understand how Israelis love Tanzania."

