27 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: President Khama Pays Last Respect to Sir Ketumile

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Parliament — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and cabinet just left the National Assembly after viewing the body of the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire whose body is lying in state.

President Khama was ushered in by Speaker of National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe and his cabinet arrived at 8am as scheduled to pay their last respects to the late statesman and bid him farewell.

Sir Ketumile aged 91, died on June 22 at Bokamoso Hospital in Gaborone after a short illness.

Sir Ketumile's body remains lying in state until 6pm today.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

Sombre Mood As Family Views Sir Ketumile's Corpse

The body of the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire is still lying in state at the National Assembly since it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.