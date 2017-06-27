Botswana: President Khama Pays Last Respect to Sir Ketumile

Parliament — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and cabinet just left the National Assembly after viewing the body of the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire whose body is lying in state.

President Khama was ushered in by Speaker of National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe and his cabinet arrived at 8am as scheduled to pay their last respects to the late statesman and bid him farewell.

Sir Ketumile aged 91, died on June 22 at Bokamoso Hospital in Gaborone after a short illness.

Sir Ketumile's body remains lying in state until 6pm today.

Source: BOPA