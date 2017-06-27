27 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Independents Place Kenyatta and Ruto in Tight Corner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Lang'at

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have defied their key financiers and disgruntled former Jubilee politicians now running as independents in their push for key numbers in Parliament.

But for the Jubilee duo, theirs will be a battle against a new political animal threatening to eat into their bastions and support ahead of the high-stakes August 8 election.

"Jubilee wants troops in Parliament and wants to avoid a situation where if re-elected, they have a bloc in Parliament that they do not directly control," a party strategist said of the duo's view of independent candidates.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta in his tour of Meru was forced to forego his support for Senator Kiraitu Murungi, who is taking on Governor Peter Munya of PNU, a party that supports his re-election.

On the same day, DP Ruto had to introduce independent candidate for the governor seat Kinoti Gatobu and Maendeleo Chap Chap's Kilemi Mwiria.

This came just less than a week after the DP was shouted down in Elgeyo-Marakwet when he tried to support Governor Alex Tolgos's bid over independent candidate Moses Changwony.

Last Thursday, the President, who called for the six-piece voting in Nyeri County, had to change tune after locals disagreed with him.

But President Kenyatta, a party strategy paper shows, has insisted that openly campaigning for the independents or friendly party candidates may present challenges in passing critical legislations in the bicameral House, or in counties.

On the flipside, the President needs the many candidates angling for his eye to seek as many votes as possible.

The duo are also faced with the dilemma that after promising foolproof nominations, Jubilee leadership does not want to be sucked into the irony of backing the very people the voters rejected.

Kenya

Ruling Party Manifesto Promises to Create Jobs

The Jubilee administration has pledged to reverse the negative trend of job losses and initiate an ambitious programme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.