Luanda — Belarus is preparing to build a tractor factory in Angola to modernize agriculture, a logistics center and a diverse machinery network for industry.

This was said on Monday in the country by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Belarus, Wladimir Makei, at the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Georges Chikoti, who is paying a working visit to that European country, reads a note from the MIREX that reached Angop.

According to Wladimir Makei, the visit of the Angolan official paves the way for the exchange of information on financial, technological, scientific, academic and cultural capacity.

Belarus intends to fund structuring projects, so a number of financial institutions, including Belarusian development banks, are prepared to sign agreements with Angolan counterpart organizations.

During the visit, Georges Chikoti was received at the presidential palace by the Belarusian Head of State, Alexander Lukashenko, who expressed the wish of his country to establish cooperation with the Republic of Angola in various fields.

The Belarusian Head of State also expressed his support for the programme of diversification of the Angolan economy and assured that Belarusian development banks will finance agricultural and industrial projects.