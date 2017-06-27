27 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Belarus Prepares to Build Tractor Factory in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Belarus is preparing to build a tractor factory in Angola to modernize agriculture, a logistics center and a diverse machinery network for industry.

This was said on Monday in the country by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Belarus, Wladimir Makei, at the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Georges Chikoti, who is paying a working visit to that European country, reads a note from the MIREX that reached Angop.

According to Wladimir Makei, the visit of the Angolan official paves the way for the exchange of information on financial, technological, scientific, academic and cultural capacity.

Belarus intends to fund structuring projects, so a number of financial institutions, including Belarusian development banks, are prepared to sign agreements with Angolan counterpart organizations.

During the visit, Georges Chikoti was received at the presidential palace by the Belarusian Head of State, Alexander Lukashenko, who expressed the wish of his country to establish cooperation with the Republic of Angola in various fields.

The Belarusian Head of State also expressed his support for the programme of diversification of the Angolan economy and assured that Belarusian development banks will finance agricultural and industrial projects.

Angola

Angola Indicts Oslo Freedom Forum Speaker for Insulting Public Authority

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) condemns the June 20 indictment of award-winning investigative journalist and human… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.