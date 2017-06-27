27 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Former Mines Minister Acquitted of Corruption Charges By High Court

By Peter Adamu

Another former minister in the MMD government has walked free in an abuse of authority case less than a week after Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya was acquitted on corruption charges.

Maxwell Mwale who crossed over to the Patriotic Front in the heat of the August 11 elections was in June 2015 convicted of abuse authority of office by facilitating the issuance of mining licences to a Chinese firm.

He was sentenced to two years with hard labour but appealed with the High Court ruling that there was no way he could have influenced the process of awarding the licence to Zhongui International Mining Industry Group Limited and its related companies.

High Court Judge Mubanga Kondolo said that said the mining licences were awarded by a team of experts at the Ministry of Mines.

Mwale was represented by Makebi Zulu advocates.

On Friday the Lusaka Magistrate Court acquitted Siliya was charged with two counts of abuse of authority of office for allegedly cancelling a tender for installation of a radar system, and instead accepting a free offer from Italian firm Selex Systemi Integrati.

When the case came up for ruling before Ndola High Court registrar Joshua Banda, sitting as magistrate, he found Siliya with no case to answer.

