The Namibia Airports Company yesterday said it has taken note of the statements made by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba and President Hage Geingob that the Ondangwa Airport be renamed in honour of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

Geingob last Friday said he approved of public suggestions for renaming the airport after Ya Toivo while addressing the former Robben Island prisoner's memorial service held at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek. Pohamba also supported the idea during the memorial service.

The NAC's communications manager, Nankelo Katjiuongua, yesterday said the airports company agrees in principle that it would indeed be an honour to rename the airport after the icon.

"The Namibian Airports Company, in consultation with the key stakeholders, will look into the renaming of Ondangwa Airport following the correct channels and procedures," she said yesterday.

Yesterday, the Ondangwa Town Council's chief executive officer, Ismael Namgongo, said they had received a lot of phone calls since Ya Toivo's death from the public, suggesting that the airport be renamed after the struggle hero. Namgongo said the council will, after deliberating on it, consult the NAC board as well as the ministry of works before the matter can be discussed by Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda last week said he had written to the now suspended NAC chief executive officer Tamer El-Kallawi, and Swapo as far back as 2014, at the time in his capacity as the Swapo Party Youth League secretary for information, publicity and mobilisation, suggesting that the northern airport be named after the struggle hero.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, to whom one of the letters was addressed at the time, said the decision to rename airports was the job of Cabinet.