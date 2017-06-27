After spending time in the political wilderness since he was dismissed by People's Party (PP) in the run up to the 2014 tripartite elections, former PP spokesman Hophmally Makande has announced return to frontline politics as 2019 elections draw closer and has found a new lease of life in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Makande, a firebrand politician who was fired for deciding to contest for a parliamentary seat as an independent in Mangochi-MonkeBay constituency after losingt primary elections to Ralph Jooma.

The political orator said he has found a "safe haven" in the DPP.

The politician was welcomed into the DPP fold with pomp and fanfare at Masasa in Monkeybay by the party's Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka.

Makande said he has joined the governing DPP after some serious soul searching.

"In DPP, I am now finally at home," said the former PP strongman.

Introducing him to a rousing crowd that gathered at Masasa in Monkeybay, Msaka said Makande is an experienced politicians, who brings a lot of value to the ruling party.

Makande's move is the latest in political maneuverings ahead of the next general election in 2019.

This also kills all hopes of a possible return to the former governing PP, whose leader Joyce Banda remains holed up abroad in self exile, while her party continues to bleed members at home and is now just a shadow of its two-year reign.

Recently, its former Governor for Northern Region, Rev. Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, also jumped ship to the DPP after an acrimonious and prolonged fight with the PP leadership over claims of insubordination.

Makande , a former football administrator at Mighty Wanderers, started his political life as head of a youth organisation of the former governing United Democratic Front (UDF).

He headed the grouping together with Paul Mphwiyo (the former budget director) and former minister Phillip Bwanali for youth advancement.

Makande, a close allied of veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira, then joined National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and then returned to UDF where he rose to the position of deputy secretary general.

He then joined Joyce Banda's PP when it was in power serving as its spokesman.

And now he eyes parliamentary seat under DPP.

Makande was implicated in the cashgate scandal but has not been on the roll call of suspects. He only testified as witness in Mphwiyo's shooting case.