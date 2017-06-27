South Africa: Supersport Challenge QFS Confirmed

Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kimberley will host the quarter-finals of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge this weekend, with three of the four matches to be televised.

Western Province will host a double-header at the Green Point Track in Cape Town on Sunday as they were the only unbeaten side in the competition and had the most log points after the pool stages.

The Capetonians will face the Free State XV (third-placed team with second most log points) while the Sharks (runner-up with most log-points) and Blue Bulls (runner-up with second most log points) will be in action in the first quarter-final on Sunday.

As a curtain-raiser to the provincial action, SK Walmers will host Belhar in their Gold Cup Qualifier as part of the Western Province Super League.

On Saturday, the Golden Lions XV (pool winner with second most log points) and Pumas (third-placed team with most log points) will square off at Ellis Park in a curtain-raiser to the Super Rugby match between the Lions and the Sunwolves.

The fourth quarter-final is on Saturday afternoon between Griquas (pool winner with fewest log points) and the EP Kings (runner-up with fewest log points) in Kimberley.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Saturday, 1 July

14:00: Golden Lions XV v Pumas (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) - live on SLSA

15:00: Griquas v EP Kings (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

Sunday, 2 July

12:45: Sharks XV v Blue Bulls (Green Point Track, Cape Town) - live on SS1, SLSA

15:00: Western Province v Free State XV (Green Point Track, Cape Town) - live on SS1, SLSA

Source: Sport24