South Africa: Aussie Ref for Sharks V Bulls Derby

Australia's Angus Gardner will referee Friday night's South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Bulls in Durban (19:00 kick-off).

Gardner will be assisted by South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and Quinton Immelman, with Shaun Veldsman the television match official (TMO).

New Zealand's Jamie Nutbrown will referee the game between the Jaguares and Southern Kings early on Saturday morning (01:05 SA time).

Nutbrown will be assisted by Argentinians Pali Deluca and Damian Schneider, with Santiago Borsani the TMO.

Later on Saturday, South Africa's Jaco van Heerden will referee the South African derby between the Cheetahs and Stormers in Bloemfontein (15:05).

Van Heerden will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Stuart Berry, with Willie Vos the TMO.

The final game of the weekend between the Lions and Sunwolves in Johannesburg will be refereed by South Africa's Egon Seconds (17:05).

Seconds will be assisted by countrymen Rasta Rasivhenge and Archie Selako, with Johan Greeff in the TMO booth.

