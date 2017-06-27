27 June 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Benin Students Learn Kite-Making At Confucius Institute

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cotonou — Benin students at the Confucius Institute of the Abomey-Calavi University learned how to make traditional Chinese kites at a workshop here on Saturday.

At least 60 Benin students participated in the workshop. Guo Hongli, a kite specialist from China's kite city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, came to Benin to join the workshop and teach Benin children how to make a traditional Chinese kite which has been registered as a world intangible heritage since 2000.

Guo said he was very pleased to be in Cotonou to share with the children of Benin the fabrication techniques of kites so that they can make kites by themselves and fly kites during their spare time.

According to Guo, there are three phases of making a kite: first the framing, then the gathering of bamboo spare parts to constitute the outline of the kite, and finally the gluing and decoration of the kite.

Fifame Sehlin, a primary school girl at the Confucius Institute, enjoyed learning how to make a kite.

"Following this workshop at the Chinese cultural center in Cotonou, I can now produce kite and show the fabrication process to my fellows," she said.

Frejus Kpogbozan, a first year student, said learning how to make a kite makes him know more about the Chinese culture and history.

Benin

Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui Visits Benin

From June 15 to 16, 2017, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui visited Benin, during which he met with Secretary-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.