27 June 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Burundian Secondary School Students to Showcase Chinese Language Proficiency in China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bujumbura — The Confucius Institute in Burundi on Saturday evening organized a Chinese language proficiency competition where Burundian secondary school students showcased their language talent.

The two best contestants in the competition held at the University of Burundi in Bujumbura will represent Burundi to compete with Chinese learners worldwide in China.

"The competition brought together eight candidates from secondary schools that were selected after a general competition. Among those eight candidates, we have selected two candidates who will represent Burundi in the world competition in the Chinese language that will take place next summer in China," Joseph Nzeyimana, director of the Confucius Institute in Burundi said.

He said the Chinese language is very important these days as it is spoken by at least one out of five persons in the world.

"At the beginning, we had a club of volunteers who learned the Chinese language here in Burundi through the Confucius Institute. Now we have six university faculties that formally teach the Chinese language," Nzeyimana said.

"The Chinese language has become an international language and learning it helps create friends all over the world," he said.

Burundi

Refugee Summit Leaves Uganda Still in Need Over U.S.$ 1 Billion

Last Friday's Refugee Solidarity summit attended by more than a dozen dignitaries from countries in Europe, Asia,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.