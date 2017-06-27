Burundian Secondary School Students to Showcase Chinese Language Proficiency in China

Bujumbura — The Confucius Institute in Burundi on Saturday evening organized a Chinese language proficiency competition where Burundian secondary school students showcased their language talent.

The two best contestants in the competition held at the University of Burundi in Bujumbura will represent Burundi to compete with Chinese learners worldwide in China.

"The competition brought together eight candidates from secondary schools that were selected after a general competition. Among those eight candidates, we have selected two candidates who will represent Burundi in the world competition in the Chinese language that will take place next summer in China," Joseph Nzeyimana, director of the Confucius Institute in Burundi said.

He said the Chinese language is very important these days as it is spoken by at least one out of five persons in the world.

"At the beginning, we had a club of volunteers who learned the Chinese language here in Burundi through the Confucius Institute. Now we have six university faculties that formally teach the Chinese language," Nzeyimana said.

"The Chinese language has become an international language and learning it helps create friends all over the world," he said.