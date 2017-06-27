27 June 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ghana: China's Top Political Advisor Meets Ghanaian Vice President

China's top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng met with Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday.

"China appreciates Ghana's adherence to the one-China policy," said Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

"China will work with Ghana to implement the Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of the 2015 China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in Johannesburg to increase political trust, win-win cooperation and people-to-people exchanges," Yu said.

Ghana attaches great importance to its relations with China and regards China as a trustworthy, sincere friend and a close partner in economic development, Bawumia said.

Thanking China for the long-term support in its social and economic development, Bawumia said Ghana would learn from China's experiences and participate in the Belt and Road Initiative to deepen cooperation with China in various areas.

