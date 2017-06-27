South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Clear Rivers Campaign During Mandela Month

press release

DWS calls on citizens to join in on the Clear Rivers Campaign

The Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on all South Africans and visitors in the country to join in on the Clear Rivers Campaign during the Month of July.

The annual campaign follows the call by President Jacob Zuma in his 2014 State of the Nation Address to clear rivers of pollution.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to foster communities that are actively involved and engaged in the management of water resources in the country, as well as to help communities become water savvy and environmentally conscious.

The campaign is particularly important given that some parts of the country are recovering from the worst drought in decades with the Western Cape still in the clutches of the drought and dam levels showing slight increases due to low rainfall.

As the campaign falls during the Month of July it will be closely associated with volunteerism that is promoted during July, as part of the Mandela Month activities.

Through a collaborative effort, communities, regional and national departmental officials, the private sector and other sectors of society are invited to join in and make a difference in the upkeep of the environment by dedicating their time to cleaning rivers, acknowledging the need to protect and efficiently use water resources.

Last year the department together with its partners and team South Africa cleared more than 50 rivers and hopes to clear more this year.

